Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Washington Sundar comments on becoming ‘Next Ravindra Jadeja’ for India in T20I cricket

Washington Sundar comments on becoming ‘Next Ravindra Jadeja’ for India in T20I cricket

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Washington Sundar took 3/15 in 4 overs against Zimbabwe on July 10 after Ravindra Jadeja's retirement from T20I cricket had left a void for India.

India's Washington Sundar watches the ball after playing a shot during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja may have retired from T20I cricket. But, India has yet to find a replacement for the master all-rounder. “Sir" Jadeja has been a winning factor for the Men in Blue in numerous matches, sometimes with the bat, sometimes with the ball, sometimes both.

Washington Sundar has been viewed as a potential replacement since Jaddu’s retirement. While India already have a spinner-all-rounder in the form of Axar Patel, the noise is louder as the Tamil Nadu all-rounder claimed 3/15 in 4 overs against Zimbabwe on July 10. India are leading 2-1 in the 5-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

After the match, Sundar was asked about taking Jadeja’s place in the Indian team.

"I need to do well where I am good at and what I am capable of, especially with my preparation. I need to give my 100% every single day. That's something that I have not compromised on," Washington said.

"It keeps me in the present and obviously I am very confident as well. It's a great opportunity for me to play for India, and I am blessed with it. I need to keep my job consistently and keep preparing and keep getting better. That way everything will be taken care of," he said.

Washington Sundar stats

In Test cricket, Washington Sundar is more successful with the bat. He has scored 265 runs in 4 Tests, with an average of 66.2. His highest in Test cricket is 96*. He has taken 6 Test wickets so far.

In ODIs, he has scored 265 runs in 19 matches and taken 18 wickets. In T20Is, Washington has scored 134 runs in 46 matches and taken 40 wickets. In 60 IPL matches so far, the all-rounder has taken 60 wickets and scored 378 runs.

Washington Sundar, originally a batter before trying off-spin, played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This year, he had few chances with the bat as he faced just 1 ball and didn’t score any runs. Well, he didn’t have to because SRH openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, broke one record after another with their destructive batting. He played only 2 matches, in which he bowled 5 overs and took 1 wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja, in his 74 T20I cricket matches, scored 515 runs and took 54 wickets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
