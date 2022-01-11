Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Washington Sundar tests positive for Covid, availability for SA ODIs in doubt

File Photo of Indian cricketer Washington Sundar during a training session.
1 min read . 04:33 PM IST ANI

  • Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Sundar is recovering after testing positive for Covid-19, but his participation in the upcoming South Africa series is not confirmed.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has tested positive for Covid-19, and his availability for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa remains in doubt.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Sundar is recovering after testing positive for Covid-19, but his participation in the upcoming ODI series is not confirmed.

"Yes, Sundar has indeed tested positive for Covid-19. He is recovering now, however, it cannot be specified as of now whether he will be available for the ODIs against South Africa or not," the source pointed.

Sundar has been on the sidelines for almost one year and he had last played for India in March 2021.

He was recently a part of the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the competition, he did pretty well and this led to him receiving a call-up for the ODI series against South Africa.

If Sundar is not able to make it in time, then it would be interesting to see who the selectors name as a replacement.

India and South Africa will lock horns in three ODIs, beginning January 19.

