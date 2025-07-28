Washington Sundar turns down Harry Brook’s handshake offer, joins Jadeja’s century celebrations | Watch

Tensions between India and England came to a boil once again on Day 5 of the Manchester Test as England skipper Ben Stokes asked Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to draw the match in the final hour of play, sensing there was only one result possible from that point. However, Jadeja and Sundar—batting on 89 and 80 respectively—refused to budge, prompting a barrage of comments from the English players about how the two should have maintained their tempo or if they were simply chasing personal milestones against the likes of Harry Brook.

The Indian batters, though, were in no mood to let go of the momentum and didn't seem to be paying much heed to the chatter. Jadeja even shifted the responsibility, pointing towards the dressing room and clarifying that it was the call of the captain and coach to continue playing.

Soon after, Jadeja brought up his fifth Test century with a big shot off Brook’s bowling. As he celebrated, Brook appeared to think the match would now be drawn and extended his hand toward Sundar, suggesting an end. But Sundar paid no attention, instead running across to his partner to celebrate the milestone.

A couple of overs later, Sundar too reached his hundred—his maiden Test ton at the international level—and India finally agreed to call it a draw.

Jadeja–Sundar keep India alive in the series Jadeja and Sundar walked in after the dismissals of a well-set KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the first session on Day 5. Jadeja offered a chance to Joe Root at slip off the very first ball he faced, but from there on, the duo looked resolute. They weathered everything England threw at them and ensured only one result was possible.