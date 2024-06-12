Wasim Akram alleges 'rift between players' after Pakistan's poor show in T20 World Cup 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: The reports of factionalism in Pakistan cricket team are all over the internet and came out in public after the ODI World Cup 2023 debacle
Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign is not going as expected as they faced two back-to-back defeats against co-host United States of America and India. The Babar Azam-led team secured a victory against Canada on Tuesday, but the veteran players are not happy with the conduct and energy of the cricket team. Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram lashed out at the Pakistan team and said that the cricket authorities must replace them with a new team.