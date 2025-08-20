Wasim Akram breaks silence on IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 tie, Pakistan legend says ‘We are fine if we play or don't play’

The Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2025 fixture on 14 September has drawn severe backlash from fans in India, with several former cricketers asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boycott the clash. Ever since the Asia Cup 2025 schedule was announced last month, calls for boycotting the India vs Pakistan clash grew stronger in the light of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Although BCCI is the official host of the Asia Cup 2025, the tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after India and Pakistan mutually agreed to play at neutral venues until 2027 due to their diplomatic disagreements. Speaking on the IND vs PAK issue for the first time, the legendary Pakistan pacer, Wasim Akram, opined that the “game must go on”.

The left-arm pacer opined that India may be facing social media backlash over the fixture, but everything is “calm” and “fine” in Pakistan. “The Asia Cup schedule has been announced. Let's see what happens. They are probably getting a backlash. But in Pakistan, we are okay. We are actually calm.

“We are fine if we play or if we don't play. The game must go on,” Akram said on the Stick With Cricket podcast, hosted by former England cricketers Phil Tufnell, Sir Alastair Cook, David Lloyd and Michael Vaughan.

'I hope so' - Wasim Akram on IND vs PAK Tests Akram also hoped to see a bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan in his lifetime. India and Pakistan have not played any sort of bilateral series since 2012. The last Test match between India and Pakistan took place in 2007 in Bengaluru, which ended in a draw.

“I hope so,” said Akram when asked about an India vs Pakistan Test series. “But I think Indians will probably take a different take on it. But in my opinion, politics apart, we are not politicians; I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country; we are patriotic about our country. Let's not go below the belt,” added Akram, who took 916 international wickets (414 wickets in 104 Tests and 502 in 356 ODIs)

