Wasim Akram kicks chair after Karachi Kings lose match: Watch

The tragic end of a thrilling match that was lost by Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans left president Wasim Akarm fuming with rage on Wednesday. As soon as the final ball of the match decided its fate for the day, Karachi Kings’ president was seen kicking the chairs in front of him in the dressing room. Multan Sultan maintained their winning streak in the Pakistan Super League by winning their latest match against Karachi Kings by three runs.

Multan Sultans posed a target of 196/2 to their opponents. The target was set by the effort of captain Mohammad Rizwan and his unbeaten batting of 110 runs in 64 balls. This marked his first century in the Pakistan Super League. JamesVince of the opponent team was also close to making a century in the match and possibly making his team win this match. He scored 72 inside the first six overs of the batting in the match. However, the team lost at 193/2.

Notably, this was their fourth loss in the total of five matches the team have played. On the other hand, Multan Sultan have lost only one match in the game against defending champions Lahore Qalandars. After facing defeat in its season opener, Multans have won against Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Karachi.

Multan took the lead in the match due to the power-packed performance of its bowlers. Its leg-spinner Usama Mir trapped Matthew Wad leg before wicket off his first ball. Vince was run-out in the 10th over. The impressive bowling of fast bowler Ihsanullah and left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah also posed a major challenge against the opponent team.

Pakistan Super League was founded with five teams in 2015. With the addition of one more team, the match is contested by six teams representing six cities of Pakistan. The six teams of the match include Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.