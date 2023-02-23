Wasim Akram kicks chair after Karachi Kings lose match: Watch
In a thrilling match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, the Karachi's defeat didn't go well with its president Wasim Akram who was left fuming in anger and venting it on a chair seconds after the defeat
The tragic end of a thrilling match that was lost by Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans left president Wasim Akarm fuming with rage on Wednesday. As soon as the final ball of the match decided its fate for the day, Karachi Kings’ president was seen kicking the chairs in front of him in the dressing room. Multan Sultan maintained their winning streak in the Pakistan Super League by winning their latest match against Karachi Kings by three runs.
