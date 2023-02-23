Wasim Akram kicks chair after Karachi Kings lose match: Watch

Multan Sultans posed a target of 196/2 to their opponents. The target was set by the effort of captain Mohammad Rizwan and his unbeaten batting of 110 runs in 64 balls. This marked his first century in the Pakistan Super League. JamesVince of the opponent team was also close to making a century in the match and possibly making his team win this match. He scored 72 inside the first six overs of the batting in the match. However, the team lost at 193/2.