The technique of playing a popular sport like cricket changes with time, as new players keep upgrading themselves and introducing new ones. But what has irked former Pakistani legendary bowler Wasim Akram is players sticking to their phones.

Mocking the young players who stick to their smartphones, Akram recently acted out the players in a hilarious way in a show and also jibed at them.

He said, as posted by Cricketopia, "Humare daur me koi mobile phone nai the, koi internet nai tha. Line se phone karte the ke bhai aaithe milne aa khana kha. Aajkal Ka cricketer kamre me ghusa hai (In out time there was no mobile, no internet. We used to call via the line phone to call people to meet and eat together. But today's cricketers don't come out of their rooms," and then goes on to mock them by saying 'gal ho gayi, gal ho gayi'.

He added, "Ye aajkal ke cricketers hai. 15 din saath hai, bas do baaten boli hongi (These are today's cricketers. They are staying together for 15 days, yet speak just two words)."

Following the video was uploaded, it has gone viral on the internet and garnered 38.6k views.

Here are some reactions: Anuj Alankar wrote, "Too good. Wasim Bhai tusi great ho"

Chirsanjeevi wrote, "The only pakistani I wish was an Indian that is Wasim Akram

@wasimakramlive . Even though Wasim Akram is an Indian by ethnicity, culture, civilisational etc but I wish he was an Indian from modern day point of view."

Pallav Sahu commented, "Who's he referring to in the end?"

Irfan Farroq wrote, "With due respect to Akram, he himself had a lot of fun in his playing days."

"Nailed it", wrote Sukhvinder Dhillon.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is going to begin from 1 June at the USA and West Indies.

India will play their first match against Ireland on 5 June and then clash with Pakistan on 9 June.

