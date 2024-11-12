Wasim Akram spends ₹55,000 for his cat’s haircut: Here’s what you can buy with that money

Wasim Akram shocked fans by revealing he paid 55,000 for his cat's grooming in Australia. The expenses included medical checks, anaesthesia, and after-care, far exceeding his expectations for a simple haircut.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Nov 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Wasim Akram has grabbed attention for an unexpected reason. Pakistan’s cricket legend is on the news because of the enormous cost he bore for a grooming session for his pet cat.

While in Australia for commentary duties during the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, Akram shared this surprising story, which quickly became a topic of interest.

During a live commentary session, Akram explained that he had taken his cat for a haircut and was expecting a regular grooming fee. However, the final bill was an astonishing 1,000 Australian dollars (around 55,000).

"I had a cat haircut yesterday. I have to pay 1000 Australian dollars for the cat's haircut. They have got to sedate the cat, they have to keep the cat, then they have to feed the act. I said about 200 cats in Pakistan can get haircut for this money," Wasim Akram said in a video doing rounds on social media.

“I got robbed,” Akram exclaimed as his fellow commentators could not stop laughing about it.

Akram detailed the breakdown of costs, explaining that what seemed like a simple haircut had included a series of procedures.

The charges covered 105 AUD ( 5,000) for a medical check-up, 305 AUD ( 15,000) for anaesthesia to sedate the cat safely, 40 AUD ( 2,000) for the haircut itself, 120 AUD ( 6,600) for after-care and 251 AUD ( 13,800) for a cardio test. He admitted that the total expense was far beyond what he had anticipated for a routine grooming session.

What can you buy for 55,000?

Several fine-quality laptops are available for under 55,000. You can also buy an Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 15. You may also go for an LED TV with a screen of around 43-55 inches.

Weekend getaways in most travel destinations around India are possible for two people, in case you don’t want to opt for a luxury trip.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 05:06 PM IST
