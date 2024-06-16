Wasim Akram wants Babar Azam's side sacked after Pakistan's T20 World Cup disqualification:'Keep the coaches and…'
Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has suggested that PCB should fire the entire Pakistan cricket team led by skipper Babar Azam while retaining the coaching staff.
Pakistan cricket team have a poor outing at this year's T20 World Cup after losing back to back matches against USA and India, leading to their disqualification from the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Now, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has lashed out at the Men in Green, going to the extent of saying they should be sacked after the performane in T20 World Cup 2024.