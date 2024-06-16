Pakistan cricket team have a poor outing at this year's T20 World Cup after losing back to back matches against USA and India, leading to their disqualification from the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Now, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has lashed out at the Men in Green, going to the extent of saying they should be sacked after the performane in T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking in a broadcast after the patch, as quoted by AFP, Akram said, “Pakistani players think that if they don't perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them,"

"It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team." the former Pakistan cricketer added.

Notably, Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier fired the entire coaching staff led by Mickey Arthur after the Men in Green failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup last year. While Babar Azam had also been sacked as the skipper of Pakistan, he assumed the title once more at the start of the year.

Pakistan can't blame weather, says Michael Vaughan:

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan also recently came down hard on Pakistani team, stating that they cannot blame the weather for disqualification from this year's World Cup. Vaughan also suggested that Babar Azam isn't cut out to be a T20 captain and could instead be well suited to lead Pakistan during the 50 overs and Test format.

Speaking about Babar Azam's captaincy, Vaughan stated, “I still don’t see him as a T20 captain. I see him as a Test and 50-over captain, in those formats in which he excels as a player. In T20 cricket, his game is very good, a pure player, but he is not up there with the top 15 batters in the world in T20 cricket. I think there are better players than him up the order,"

“They can’t blame the weather. They should’ve beaten the United States and India. If they had won those two games, they would have advanced to the Super Eights," the former England skipper added.

