Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis & others rally for Imran Khan's medical treatment; ‘heartbreaking to hear our skipper…'

Former Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and others have rallied for proper medical treatment of Imran Khan, who is reportedly to have lost most of his vision in his right eye. A 1992 World Cup-winning former Pakistan skipper and a legend in world cricket, the 73-year-old Imran has been in a solitary confinement in prison for past several months.

The report of Imran losing his eyesight came after son Kasim Khan took to social media to make it public about his father's health. “We have been informed that my father, Imran Khan, has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with reports indicating only 15% eyesight remains,” Kasim wrote on X.

Soon after, Imran's former teammates and members of Pakistan's only World Cup-winning team, Akram and Younis took to social media and urged the authorities for a proper medical treatment.

"It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues," Akram wrote on X. "I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health."

Younis, who has many a times, spoke about Imran's influence on his career, said, “Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, a cancer hospital (which) helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment. I humbly request the related authorities he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon skipper.”

Not just Akram and Younis, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar also hoped that Imran gets best treatment, even in jail. "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of him losing vision in his eye. I hope he gets the best treatment and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery," Akhtar said.

Another former captain Shahid Afridi, too voiced concern about Imran's health and stated that right to medical access was a "basic right and should be provisioned". Another former cricketer Ramiz Raja hoped "humanity prevails". "Seeing Imran Khan suffer and lose vision in one eye is an emotional meltdown!" he posted.

Incidentally, it was Raja who took the final catch of Imran's bowling that helped Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup.

Imran Khan to get eye treatment In a latest development, Imran will undergo treatment for an eye condition at a specialized medical facility, a Cabinet minister said Saturday, reported by news agency Associated Press.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that an examination would be conducted by leading eye specialists as part of Imran's ongoing treatment which began in late January. The minister did not say at which medical facility and when Imran would be treated.