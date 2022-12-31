Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis would have been banned forever if it was up to Ramiz Raja. The 60-year-old former cricketer, who earlier sacked as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Pakistan’s whitewash defeat against England, made the remark in reference to the Justice Qayyum report on match-fixing.

Most people agree that Akram and Waqar are two of the best fast bowlers to ever compete in the sport. Wasim is regarded by many as the greatest left-arm fast bowler in cricket history.

Wasim Akram, one of the main people named in the report, was punished with a fine and demoted from captaincy. After the findings were made public, Waqar Younis was also punished. However, both made a comeback to Pakistan cricket in coaching capacities, with Waqar serving the team twice as the head coach. Ramiz Raja has now claimed that, if he had been in charge, he would have permanently banned the pair.

When Akram and Younis were reintroduced into the system, Raja was helpless and had no alternative but to cooperate with them, Ramiz claimed in an interview with Samaa TV. There shouldn't have been any opportunity for anyone to return to Pakistan cricket after having been involved in such things. If Raja had been in charge at the time, he would have permanently blacklisted Wasim and Waqar, the former PCB chairman said.

When asked how he would treat the Pakistani trio of Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, he responded that he had “zero tolerance" for anyone tainted. Butt, Amir and Asif were similarly banned in 2010 after being accused of spot-fixing.

Years after the allegations, Amir rejoined the Pakistani team and competed for the nation in a number of world cups. However, when Ramiz Raja took over, the left-arm pacer was dropped from the team.

Ramiz Raja earlier said India had fired its chief selector and selection committee, and changed the captain because India couldn't digest how Pakistan went ahead of them in the Asia Cup.

