Wasim Akram's impressed with India's early World Cup domination, says 'Like a runaway train'
After the match ended with New Zealand, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said India seem to be like a 'runaway train' in this tournament, adding they already put one foot in the semi-finals.
After a successive run chase of 274 runs in Dharamsala against New Zealand on 22 October in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India is at the top of the point table and is the only team winning all its 5 matches.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message