Watch: ‘Arrogant’ Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with fan in Kanpur; netizens call it ‘bad attitude’

On September 27, India will start playing their 2nd Test match in the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh. The Indian squad, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the neighbours in Kanpur. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team arrived in Uttar Pradesh. Virat Kohli’s arrival was one of the most popular moments for Indian cricket fans.

Virat Kohli received a grand welcome in Kanpur, as expected. He arrived in the city with Rishabh Pant and coach Gautam Gambhir.

When Kohli entered the hotel, he was surrounded by a large crowd. People applied a tilak on his forehead and presented him with gifts, flowers and a rudraksha.

Virat Kohli, known for being kind to his fans, usually obliges requests for selfies and autographs. However, on this occasion, his reaction was different.

When a hotel staff member extended his hand for a handshake, Kohli declined as he held a bag and a bouquet in the other. Smiling, he explained, "Sir, do hi haath hain (Sir, I have two hands only)."

Right after saying that, Kohli passed the bouquet to someone beside him. Social media users did not take his behaviour well.

“This is bad attitude by Kohli. He should be humble. Not always he will get this love from people,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Bad gesture by Kohli.”

“Clearly it shows Virats arrogance,” pointed out one user while another remarked, “Extremely haughty reply.......especially in light of his recent poor form. He is about to retire......then why this arrogance?”

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test India look to whitewash Bangladesh in the Test series by clinching victory in the Kanpur Test. The match will be held at the Green Park Stadium. In the 1st Test match in Chennai, India defeated the visitors by 280 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the Player of the Match. He took 6 wickets for 88 in the 2nd innings to crush Bangladeshi batters. In the 1st innings, he was India’s highest scorer with 113 runs.