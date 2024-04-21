Watch: As Rishabh Pant looks disheartened after loss, Sunil Gavaskar tells him, ‘I don't ever want to see you down’
Rishabh Pant received motivating words from Sunil Gavaskar after Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL encounter.
Delhi Capitals (DC) faced the wrath of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters. After destroying the bowling attacks of Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), SRH batters like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma targeted DC bowlers. As Delhi suffered a 67-run defeat, captain Rishabh Pant looked disheartened at the post-match ceremony.