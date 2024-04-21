Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch: As Rishabh Pant looks disheartened after loss, Sunil Gavaskar tells him, ‘I don't ever want to see you down’

Watch: As Rishabh Pant looks disheartened after loss, Sunil Gavaskar tells him, ‘I don't ever want to see you down’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rishabh Pant received motivating words from Sunil Gavaskar after Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL encounter.

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals batter Rishabh Pant during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Delhi Capitals (DC) faced the wrath of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters. After destroying the bowling attacks of Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), SRH batters like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma targeted DC bowlers. As Delhi suffered a 67-run defeat, captain Rishabh Pant looked disheartened at the post-match ceremony.

Right then, he received a message from Sunil Gavaskar, one of the legends of the game. Sunny had words of motivation for the DC captain who had suffered a major blow. Pant’s slow batting was also under fire as netizens blamed him for Delhi’s loss.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik in India squad? RCB batter ready to do everything ‘to be on that flight’

“"Rishabh, Sunil here. I have never seen you down, I don't ever want to see you down. I want to just see a smile on your face. Never mind the result. Go ahead, because there are plenty of matches to come," Gavaskar told Pant.

Pant had a faint smile on his face as he listened to the Indian cricket legend. He said, “Pant replied, "I will try my best, sir."

Head and Sharma set a new record for the highest score in the first 6 overs. Pant didn't seem to have any strategy to counter the onslaught in the IPL encounter. The Capitals scored 199 before getting all out. Jake Fraser-McGurk was the pick of the batters for DC. His 65 runs off 18 balls, however, were not enough.

Abhishek Porel tried his bit with 42 off 22 balls while Rishabh Pant took a lot of time at the crease. He tried hitting big shots but failed on multiple occasions. His fitness was also under the scanner as he lost his ground a couple of times while trying to hit a boundary.

T20 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) will finalise India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Rishabh Pant is one of the contenders for the selection.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
