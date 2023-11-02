Virat Kohli set a new record for the most runs scored in a year in ODI cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian captain hit a superb knock against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium to cross the one-thousand-run mark in the 50-over format.

However, Kohli fell short of Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries (49). Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli stats In his decorated career, Kohli crossed the four-digit mark for the eighth time which came during 2011-14, 2017-19 and 2023. Meanwhile, Sachin crossed the four-digit mark in a single year in the ODI format seven times in 1994, 1996-98, 2000, 2003 and 2007. This year, Kohli also became the third India batter in the calendar year to reach the milestone after Shubman Gill (1426 runs) and Rohit Sharma (1060 runs). Meanwhile, an old video went viral that shows how Sachin Tendulkar predicted that Virat Kohli would be breaking his records.

Kohli was on the brink of matching Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries but Dilshan Madushanka got the better of him with a slower delivery. He timed it a tad early and aimed it towards short cover, Pathum Nissanka dived low to take a stunning catch.

His exit silenced a near-capacity crowd, who were all set to celebrate his impending landmark.

Kohli, along with Tendulkar a member of the India side that defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede, faced 94 balls, including 11 fours.

ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka

In the match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup, Kohli scored 88 runs from 94 balls, achieving his 10th 50-plus score in 2023. Shubman Gill leads with 12 such scores this year. Kohli's innings also marked his 118th 50-plus score in ODIs.

The Kohli-Gill partnership reached 189 runs, the second-highest in India's World Cup history, with the top spot held by Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's 318-run partnership in 1999.

Victory for India, the only unbeaten side left in the 10-team World Cup, in this match will guarantee the tournament hosts a semi-final place.

