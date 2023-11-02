Watch: As Virat Kohli shatters Sachin Tendulkar's record, old video goes viral where master blaster predicts…
Virat crossed the one thousand run mark in the 50-over format against his favourite opposition Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Virat Kohli set a new record for the most runs scored in a year in ODI cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian captain hit a superb knock against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium to cross the one-thousand-run mark in the 50-over format.
Kohli was on the brink of matching Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries but Dilshan Madushanka got the better of him with a slower delivery. He timed it a tad early and aimed it towards short cover, Pathum Nissanka dived low to take a stunning catch.
His exit silenced a near-capacity crowd, who were all set to celebrate his impending landmark.
Kohli, along with Tendulkar a member of the India side that defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede, faced 94 balls, including 11 fours.
ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka
In the match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup, Kohli scored 88 runs from 94 balls, achieving his 10th 50-plus score in 2023. Shubman Gill leads with 12 such scores this year. Kohli's innings also marked his 118th 50-plus score in ODIs.
The Kohli-Gill partnership reached 189 runs, the second-highest in India's World Cup history, with the top spot held by Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly's 318-run partnership in 1999.
Victory for India, the only unbeaten side left in the 10-team World Cup, in this match will guarantee the tournament hosts a semi-final place.
