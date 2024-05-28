WATCH | Avesh Khan video calls Rinku Singh from Mumbai Airport before departing for T20 World Cup 2024
Indian bowlers Chahal and Avesh flew from Mumbai to join T20 squad in New York for World Cup starting June 2. Chahal part of 15 member squad, Avesh among 4 reserves.
Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan flew in from the Mumbai airport on Monday to join the first batch of India's T20 squad in New York. The upcoming T20 World Cup will begin on June 2, while the Men in Blue will play their first match against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassay County International Cricket Stadium in New York.