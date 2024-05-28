Indian bowlers Chahal and Avesh flew from Mumbai to join T20 squad in New York for World Cup starting June 2. Chahal part of 15 member squad, Avesh among 4 reserves.

Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan flew in from the Mumbai airport on Monday to join the first batch of India's T20 squad in New York. The upcoming T20 World Cup will begin on June 2, while the Men in Blue will play their first match against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassay County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Chahal and Avesh were part of the Rajasthan Royals side that lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. While Chahal is part of the 15-man India squad, Avesh is part of the reserves.

Interestingly, while departing from the Mumbai Airport on Monday, Avesh was seen having a video call with Rinku Singh. Rinku is also a part of the reserves for the T20 World Cup and was recently part of Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphant IPL 2024 campaign.

How many Indian players have left for US? On Sunday, the first batch of Indian players left for the T20 World Cup, including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Apart from the players, India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, and batting coach, Vikram Rathour, also left for the US.

India squad for T20 World Cup: As mentioned before, the Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5. They will then face arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 followed by a clash against hosts, US on June 12 and the final league stage clash against Canada on June 15.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

