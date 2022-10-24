Watch: Babar Azam delivers inspiring speech to teammates after Pakistan's defeat

“Khaas taur se, Nawaz. Ghabra mat. Koi masla nahi. Tu match-winner hai mera. (Especially, Nawaz, don't worry. You are my match-winner) and I will always have belief in you. No matter what happens. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close. Very well done. Whatever it is, leave it here. Going ahead, we will start afresh. We have played really well as a team and we have to continue that. Wish you all the best," added the Pakistan captain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}