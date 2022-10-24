Watch: Babar Azam delivers inspiring speech to teammates after Pakistan's defeat

Who better than India knows the pain of losing an India-Pakistan match, while Indians felt proud of their team, many hearts broke in Pakistan. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, lifted the spirits of the team by praising the efforts of Pakistani players and also especially pointed to Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the last over.
Who better than India knows the pain of losing an India-Pakistan match, while Indians felt proud of their team, many hearts broke in Pakistan. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, lifted the spirits of the team by praising the efforts of Pakistani players and also especially pointed to Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the last over.
"Brothers, it was a good match. We put in the effort, like always. Some mistakes happened but we have to learn from them, we shouldn't fail. The tournament has just started, we have lots of matches left, remember that. Nobody should fall. In the end, I would say, we didn't lose because of one person. We all lost as a team," Babar said in a video that was shared by Cricket Pakistan.
"No one should point fingers at one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team, we will win. We have to stick together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them."
The skipper then turned to spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who was visibly low, for not being able to defend the 16 runs in the last over of the match. He bowled a no ball to Virat Kohli which went for six and then he bowled a wide ball, that costed Pakistan dearly.
“Khaas taur se, Nawaz. Ghabra mat. Koi masla nahi. Tu match-winner hai mera. (Especially, Nawaz, don't worry. You are my match-winner) and I will always have belief in you. No matter what happens. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close. Very well done. Whatever it is, leave it here. Going ahead, we will start afresh. We have played really well as a team and we have to continue that. Wish you all the best," added the Pakistan captain.
