Watch: Ben Stokes mocks KL Rahul with slow claps as India imitate physio tactics to survive Day 4

England skipper Ben Stokes gave KL Rahul a taste of his own medicine during the waning minutes of play on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test, replying with the same gesture that Shubman Gill had used against Zak Crawley a day earlier.

The drama unfolded during the 17th over of India’s second innings when Akash Deep defended a ball from Brydon Carse, prompting the English pacer to use a few choice words towards him. The Indian nightwatchman responded with some gestures of his own, inviting Carse for a face-off.

As tensions rose, KL Rahul stepped in to calm things down. However, Rahul himself soon found himself at the centre of mocking from Stokes, who began sarcastically clapping towards the Indian batters.

Just a delivery earlier, play had been briefly stopped after Akash Deep called for the physio to strap his right leg. Stokes’ sarcastic claps were seen as a direct response, mirroring the treatment Crawley had received a day earlier when he called for the physio during the fifth ball of the last over, leading to frustration from the Indian camp.

The Lord’s crowd also joined in, supporting the home side with loud boos and echoes from the stands.

India’s shaky run chase: While the Indian bowlers gave it their all to restrict England to 192 in their second innings, the batters could not live up to expectations. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to depart, looking out of sorts as he attempted an uncommitted pull shot off Jofra Archer, only to be caught by keeper Jamie Smith.

KL Rahul and Karun Nair then stitched together a small partnership, but just as things began to settle, Nair was trapped lbw by Brydon Carse and was shortly followed by the in-form Shubman Gill.