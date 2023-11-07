Watch: Bengaluru rains disrupt regular life; will it affect New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match and eliminate Black Caps?
The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC World Cup 2023 may be affected and washed out due to heavy rains in Bengaluru, potentially eliminating New Zealand from the tournament.
The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 9 in Bengaluru. Since November 6, it has been heavily raining in Garden City. And, that is not good news for the Black Caps as memories of losing their last match to Pakistan are still fresh.
While rain kept Pakistan’s chances alive, it spoiled New Zealand’s prospects in this World Cup. As it stands, the Kiwis must win their next match against Sri Lanka to stay in the Top 4. The match doesn’t make any difference to Sri Lanka as they do not have the chance to qualify.
A number of videos on X (formerly Twitter) show how non-stop Bengaluru rains are affecting day-to-day life. As per Weather.com, There is a 100% chance of rain on November 7.
The chance of rain stands at 86% and 80% respectively for the next two days, November 8 and November 9.