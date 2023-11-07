Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch: Bengaluru rains disrupt regular life; will it affect New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match and eliminate Black Caps?

Watch: Bengaluru rains disrupt regular life; will it affect New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match and eliminate Black Caps?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC World Cup 2023 may be affected and washed out due to heavy rains in Bengaluru, potentially eliminating New Zealand from the tournament.

New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson, along with teammates interacts with the umpire as rain intervenes in the match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Pakistan won by 21 runs - DLS method.

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 9 in Bengaluru. Since November 6, it has been heavily raining in Garden City. And, that is not good news for the Black Caps as memories of losing their last match to Pakistan are still fresh.

In a high-scoring rain-affected encounter in Bengaluru, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs on DLS. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's spectacular display of batting at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium helped Pakistan overcome New Zealand on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in a high-scoring rain-affected encounter.

Also Read: New Zealand vs Pakistan: PAK defeat NZ by 21 runs via DLS method, keep semis hopes alive

Their spectacular partnership between Zaman and Azam propelled Pakistan to 200/1 after 25.3 overs, well ahead of the necessary target when the match was called off due to rain.

While rain kept Pakistan’s chances alive, it spoiled New Zealand’s prospects in this World Cup. As it stands, the Kiwis must win their next match against Sri Lanka to stay in the Top 4. The match doesn’t make any difference to Sri Lanka as they do not have the chance to qualify.

A number of videos on X (formerly Twitter) show how non-stop Bengaluru rains are affecting day-to-day life. As per Weather.com, There is a 100% chance of rain on November 7.

The chance of rain stands at 86% and 80% respectively for the next two days, November 8 and November 9.

New Zealand may get eliminated

It means there is every possibility that the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match may get affected and even get washed out. In that case, the Kiwis will have 9 points at the end of 9 matches. They will be behind Australia.

Also Read: Is India vs Pakistan World Cup final match possible? Here’s the roadmap to the dream encounter

Teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan will have the opportunity to get ahead of the Black Caps with one win. Bengaluru rains will technically eliminate New Zealand.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.