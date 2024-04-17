Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 751.90 -0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch: Delhi Capitals' Sumit Kumar vows to play like ‘role model’ Hardik Pandya as DC clash with Gujarat Titans
BackBack

Watch: Delhi Capitals' Sumit Kumar vows to play like ‘role model’ Hardik Pandya as DC clash with Gujarat Titans

Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from ANI )

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Watch Delhi Capitals' Sumit Kumar speak about his ‘role model’ Hardik Pandya ahead of the clash with Gujarat Titans.

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Sumit Kumar during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in Visakhapatnam, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
GT vs DC IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Sumit Kumar during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, in Visakhapatnam, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17. Ahead of the especially crucial match for Delhi, their all-rounder Sumit Kumar has revealed his role model. The upcoming IPL match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: GT vs DC; who’ll win Gujarat vs Delhi clash on April 17? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more

Sumit, born in Haryana, is an all-rounder who looks up to Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya as his role model. 

"Hardik Pandya is my role model. I have been following him for some time. I see myself playing the way he bats lower down the order. That's my role as well. I try to be a match-finisher like him for my team," Sumit Kumar said in a video posted by the Capitals.

Sumit Kumar, in the video, also spoke about the influence of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly on the team. They always give out a positive energy whenever they speak, he said. 

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s KKR vs RR match

“They ask me to have trust in my abilities, follow the process and keep playing my own game. They always back me," he said. 

He said in the video that performing well in the tournament would probably give him a chance to represent India in the long run. It will help him earn a name and fame further, he added. 

Delhi are sitting at number nine on the points table at the moment, with just four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.975. They have won two matches among the six played so far.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have played six and won three of those. They are at number six in the IPL 2024 table with six points and an NRR of -0.637.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine smashes maiden century

GT squad for IPL 2024

David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

DC squad for IPL 2024

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Mitchell Marsh, Rasikh Dar Salam.

(With ANI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Apr 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App