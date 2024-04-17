GT vs DC IPL 2024: Watch Delhi Capitals' Sumit Kumar speak about his ‘role model’ Hardik Pandya ahead of the clash with Gujarat Titans.

GT vs DC IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17. Ahead of the especially crucial match for Delhi, their all-rounder Sumit Kumar has revealed his role model. The upcoming IPL match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: GT vs DC; who’ll win Gujarat vs Delhi clash on April 17? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more Sumit, born in Haryana, is an all-rounder who looks up to Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya as his role model.

"Hardik Pandya is my role model. I have been following him for some time. I see myself playing the way he bats lower down the order. That's my role as well. I try to be a match-finisher like him for my team," Sumit Kumar said in a video posted by the Capitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumit Kumar, in the video, also spoke about the influence of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly on the team. They always give out a positive energy whenever they speak, he said.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s KKR vs RR match “They ask me to have trust in my abilities, follow the process and keep playing my own game. They always back me," he said.

He said in the video that performing well in the tournament would probably give him a chance to represent India in the long run. It will help him earn a name and fame further, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi are sitting at number nine on the points table at the moment, with just four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.975. They have won two matches among the six played so far.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have played six and won three of those. They are at number six in the IPL 2024 table with six points and an NRR of -0.637.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine smashes maiden century GT squad for IPL 2024 David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DC squad for IPL 2024 David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Mitchell Marsh, Rasikh Dar Salam.

(With ANI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!