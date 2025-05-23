Watch: Did Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill disrespect Lucknow counterpart Rishabh Pant after GT vs LSG clash?

It seems the Lucknow Super Giants have rattled table toppers Gujarat Titans after the already-eliminated away side beat the hosts in comfortable fashion on May 22.

After LSG successfully defended their target of 236 by 33 runs against GT, a video of the hosts' skipper, Shubman Gill, unenthusiastically shaking his LSG counterpart Rishabh Pant's hand has gone viral, with many claiming the former's body language was 'disrespectful'.

GT vs LSG IPL 2025 GT's defeat on Thursday night, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, means their chances of ending the league stage as the table toppers have taken a beating. Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are one point behind GT, with 17 to their name, but have two matches left in the league stages compared to the Gujarat side's one.

So, after suffering a demoralising defeat at home, GT skipper Gill was understandably frustrated with the result. And it showed in his body language when Pant tried to offer pleasantries during the post-match handshake. Take a look at the video:

Gill a ‘sore loser’? There has previously been a perception that Gill is not very gracious while losing.

Earlier in the league stage, when 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavnashi made history by being the youngest centurion in the history of the IPL, the GT skipper was in no mood to sing praises of the Rajasthan Royals' prodigal talent for his historical innings.

After his side comprehensively lost to RR thanks to Suryavanshi's heroics, Gill termed the record-breaking innings as 'lucky'.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Gill said, "It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day.”

The comment irked many on social media, including former cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who blasted the GT skipper.

"But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, 'Oh, it was just his lucky day',” Jadeja is quoted as saying during the post-match coverage.

GT are currently top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches. However, their ‘numero uno’ status is under thread as RCB and PBKS, who are on 17 points from 12 matches each, can both leapfrog the Gujarat side if they win their respective remaining two matches.