Australia shone on the rain-interrupted fourth day in the fifth Ashes Test with a remarkable partnership between openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja. The duo stitched together a commendable stand of 135 runs, showcasing their resilience against the English attack, which includes the retiring Stuart Broad.

Former Australia captains Mark Taylor and Ricky Ponting were all praises for the impressive performance by Warner and Khawaja. They lauded the way the pair tackled the England bowlers to chase down a target of 384, aiming for Australia's first Ashes series win in England since 2001. Their appreciation was going well until Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik teased the commentators.

Karthik recalled a similar situation from the 2009 Ashes. He reminded them of Ricky Ponting and Michael Hussey's partnership of 127 runs in the final Test of the series. Despite their notable efforts, England eventually won the match and the Ashes itself, ending Australia's hopes.

Taylor and Ponting took the banter in stride, good-humouredly ribbing back at Karthik, with Taylor calling him an "honorary Englishman" overnight. “Just making sure he has a contract next year, isn't he? Locking himself in the Sky box. Good work DK," Ponting added in good humour.