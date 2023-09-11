comScore
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 faced an unexpected interruption as rain washed out the day's play. The match, originally in full swing at The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will now resume from where it left off, as decided by the officials.

India vs Pakistan Live Score

But the rains brought with them a moment that caught social media's attention — Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman's act of sportsmanship. When the heavens opened and play was stopped, the cricketer joined the ground staff in their efforts to cover the pitch.

The covers for the pitch are notably heavy, requiring several hands on deck. Fakhar's kind gesture did not go unnoticed, with fans from both sides of the border lauding his actions on social media platforms.

Comments like “Bravo......humble man", “Nice gesture" and “Love , respect for fakhar" flooded social media. “Such A Nice Gesture From Him, I Never Seen Any Sports Person Done This Things," wrote one Indian users while a Pakistani fan wrote, “Highly talented, yet unassuming and humble - he makes us all proud."

Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Controversy erupts over reserve day for Asia Cup match; netizens react with memes

Earlier in the day, the excitement was palpable. The Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, set the stage on fire. Both batsmen treated the crowd to stunning half-centuries, placing the Indian team in a dominant position.

Rohit Sharma, who scored 56, and Shubman Gill, with a score of 58, displayed a spectacular array of shots. The Pakistani bowlers, in contrast, had a difficult time as every strategy employed failed to stifle the Indian batting juggernaut.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's world record ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

However, Pakistan found some respite when Shadab Khan succeeded in sending Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion. Soon after, Shaheen Afridi struck gold by dismissing Shubman Gill. But just as the match was getting more unpredictable, the rains made their appearance, halting play indefinitely.

Multiple inspections were conducted by the umpires, but the playing conditions were deemed unsatisfactory. Eventually, the decision was made to continue the match the next day, September 11, from the same point.

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 10:31 AM IST
