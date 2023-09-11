Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman's act of sportsmanship during the rain delay in the India vs Pakistan match has received praise on social media.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 faced an unexpected interruption as rain washed out the day's play. The match, originally in full swing at The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will now resume from where it left off, as decided by the officials.

India vs Pakistan Live Score But the rains brought with them a moment that caught social media's attention — Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman's act of sportsmanship. When the heavens opened and play was stopped, the cricketer joined the ground staff in their efforts to cover the pitch.

The covers for the pitch are notably heavy, requiring several hands on deck. Fakhar's kind gesture did not go unnoticed, with fans from both sides of the border lauding his actions on social media platforms.

Comments like “Bravo......humble man", “Nice gesture" and “Love , respect for fakhar" flooded social media. “Such A Nice Gesture From Him, I Never Seen Any Sports Person Done This Things," wrote one Indian users while a Pakistani fan wrote, “Highly talented, yet unassuming and humble - he makes us all proud."

Rohit Sharma, who scored 56, and Shubman Gill, with a score of 58, displayed a spectacular array of shots. The Pakistani bowlers, in contrast, had a difficult time as every strategy employed failed to stifle the Indian batting juggernaut.

