Watch | Fan who breached security, touched MS Dhoni's feet, shares conversation details in viral video
A fan who breached security to meet MS Dhoni during an IPL 2024 match shared his experience in a viral video. The fan revealed that Dhoni offered to help with his nose surgery and ensured his safety from security personnel. Netizens lauded Thala for his humanity and legendary status.
A fan who breached security, ran onto the field, and touched MS Dhoni's feet during an IPL 2024 match earlier this month, has shared his conversation with the Thala. In the viral video posted on X (Twitter) on May 29, the die-hard Dhoni fan says that the CSK star offered to help him with his nose surgery and ensured that the security behaved properly with him.