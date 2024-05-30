A fan who breached security to meet MS Dhoni during an IPL 2024 match shared his experience in a viral video. The fan revealed that Dhoni offered to help with his nose surgery and ensured his safety from security personnel. Netizens lauded Thala for his humanity and legendary status.

A fan who breached security, ran onto the field, and touched MS Dhoni's feet during an IPL 2024 match earlier this month, has shared his conversation with the Thala. In the viral video posted on X (Twitter) on May 29, the die-hard Dhoni fan says that the CSK star offered to help him with his nose surgery and ensured that the security behaved properly with him.

In the 2-minute 20-second video posted by Focused Indian, the fan said, “When I saw him, I tried to surrender. I raised my hand in delight and chased him. Mahi bhai said ‘I am trying to have fun here’."

"I went mad. I touched his feet. He is a legend, I had tears in my eyes. He asked me why I was breathing heavily. I had jumped the fence, ran onto the pitch and I was breathing heavily. I told him about a problem with my nose."

The fan also told Dhoni that he wanted to meet him before his nose surgery. To which Dhoni replied, “Woh main sambhal lunga. Teri surgery ka mai dekh lunga. (I will take care of your surgery)."

On the security approaching towards them, Dhoni told him, “Tujhe kuch nahi hoga, tu ghabara mat. Mai tujhe kuch nahi hone dunga. Yeh log tujhe kuch nai karenge (Nothing will happen to you, don't worry. I will not let anything happen to you. These people won’t do anything to you)."

Watch the video here

Watching the video, netizens lauded Thala for his humanity.

One social media user wrote, “Hats off dhoni bhai." Another said, “A kind human being and legend."

"Now we can proudly say "Thala for a reason," commented another fan. "Man literally lived a second life in those 21 seconds," observed a social media user.

“He lived the dream of billion people’s around world," added another. “Excitement and energy throughout the narration, look at his eyes, filled with love and emotion," said another user.

“Thala for a reason," repeated many, while “This is called humanity," remarked another netizen.

On May 10, in an IPL match between the Gujarat Giants (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Dhoni's security was breached when a fan ran onto the field. His reaction was humorous, as he jokingly pretended to run away in slow motion before greeting the fan. The fan touched Dhoni's feet and hugged him before the bouncers whisked him off the venue.

