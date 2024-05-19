Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally secured a playoff berth for the 2024 IPL season after losing 7 of their first 8 matches. Posting 218 runs in their first innings, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings by a convincing 27 runs to book their place in the playoffs.

Also Read | Who won yesterday's IPL match? Top highlights of last night's RCB vs CSK match

Almost everyone in the RCB batting line-up fired, including skipper Faf du Plessis, opener Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik. However, RCB needed to beat CSK by 17 runs or more to qualify for the play-off stage, meaning that the actual total on the board was 201 for CSK to chase.

An all-round bowling performance from RCB rattled the CSK batting line-up, who were restricted to 129/6 after 15 overs. However, some fine death over batting from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK to a point where they could see themselves in the play-offs, needing 17 runs off the last over. But pacer Yash Dayal got the better of the CSK veteran, dismissing Dhoni in the final over to secure a 27-run win for his side.

RCB says ‘we are proud of it’:

RCB players looked overjoyed and almost in shock after securing a berth in the playoff stages. Notably, RCB had won 6 games on a trot after being almost ruled off from this year's playoff stages and some experts even suggesting that they focus on next year's IPL.

More than the players, RCB's loyal fans were overjoyed with the victory and could be seen cheering for their team on the Bengaluru roads soon after the match.

A video shared by the official RCB handle sees, fans piling on the sides of the roads in Benglauru to get a glimpse of their favourite stars at 1:30pm in the night.

While sharing the video on X, RCB wrote, “This was at 1:30 am tonight… This is what makes it all the more special. ❤ We have the best fans in the world and we’re so proud of it."

Netizens react to RCB fans' celebration after playoff qualification:

One user on X (formerly Twitter) urged the RCB fans to stop the celebrations since their side still needs to win in the playoffs and finals in order to win the IPL trophy. They wrote, “Stop these childish celebrations win the trophy first"

Another user wrote, “Bro, you guys just reached the playoffs. Stop celebrating like RCB won an IPL trophy."

Yet another user wrote, “The day RCB lifts the cup, it will be the grandest celebration the sports world has ever witnessed."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!