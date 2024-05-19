WATCH | Fans burst crackers, chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ after RCB's playoff qualification. Netizens say ‘win the trophy first’
RCB secured a berth in the IPL 2024 Playoff stages and fans blocked off roads at night to cheer for their favourite franchis
Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finally secured a playoff berth for the 2024 IPL season after losing 7 of their first 8 matches. Posting 218 runs in their first innings, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings by a convincing 27 runs to book their place in the playoffs.