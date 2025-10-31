Watch: Fully recovered Rishabh Pant returns to cricket ahead of India vs South Africa series

Rishabh Pant has shared good news for Indian cricket fans. The wicketkeeper-batter has fully recovered from his fractured toe during India’s Test match against England.

Advertisement

The Indian cricketer, who is out of the team due to injury, said the recovery journey was “really challenging” but successful. He explained that the first phase focused on healing, which took around six weeks.

After that, he began his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE), where he worked on physiotherapy, strength training and recovery exercises.

Pant said he gradually built up his fitness, moving step by step through the process. Grateful for the medical and training support, he thanked the COE team and expressed happiness about being “fully recovered” and ready to return to cricket.

"I slowly went through a little bit of physio work in the initial 10-15 days. Slowly, getting back to doing my strength, a little bit of rehab. It all started from there as a second phase for me. Right now, I'm here with you, fully recovered. Thanks to COE for that," he added.

Advertisement

‘Being positive is really a mindset thing’ Rishabh Pant shared the inspiring message about staying positive during recovery.

"Being positive is really a mindset thing. During injury, you tend to get demotivated, the energy levels are not great, you are frustrated, you know. But if you can do small, small things, what makes you feel good, you have to do that part also, especially when you are injured," Pant said.

Also Read | Kuldeep loses cool at Rinku in Dubai streets; Rishabh Pant reacts hilariously

Rishabh Pant added that support from people around him made a big difference.

"When you are going through an injury time, when you are doing your rehab, you tend to get frustrated most of the time. But, at the same time, people around you can make you feel safer, make you feel protected, make you show that love and care,” Pant said.

Advertisement

Pant thanked the physios, strength and conditioning coaches and staff at the COE for their motivation.

“When you talk to them, you can feel that warmth that yes, you are going through a tough time, you are doing that rehab, but you still come out of it with flying colours," Rishabh said.