Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir erupted into a thunderous celebration after India avoided follow-on against Australia on a rain-hit Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. Having started the day at 51/4, India lost captain Rohit Sharma early before Ravindra Jadeja joined hands with KL Rahul to revive the sinking ship. The duo added 67 runs before Rahul was dismissed for 84.

Jadeja, who was playing his first game on this tour, proved why India made a mistake by not playing him in the first two Tests, as the all-rounder took on the mighty Australian attack to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Although Jadeja fell prey to Pat Cummins' short-ball ploy for 77 off 123 balls, it was the unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 39 runs between India's last pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah that helped India avoid a potential defeat.

The Kohli-Gambhir celebration came in the final over of the day after Akash Deep gets a thick edge off Cummins' short of length delivery as it flew to over gully to the boundary roped. Gambhir, pumped-up, exchanged high-fives with Kohli while Rohit stayed calm and smiled.

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir celebration video

India were 252/9 when bad light forced early stumps with Bumrah and Akash Deep unbeaten on 10 and 27 respectively. Akash, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, didn't stop there as he clobbered Cummins for a huge six off the next ball and thumped his chest.

With India avoiding follow-on, India thus potentially saved this Test match. On the fifth and final day, Australia first need to bowl India out early before putting a target on board for the Indians in the second innings. However, how much play is possible on Wednesday is still a question as there are predictions of 90% chances of rain in Brisbane.