Watch Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli’s roaring celebration after India avoid follow-on during IND vs AUS Gabba Test

In reply to Australia's 445 in the first innings, India crossed the follow-on limit of 246 on Day 4 of the third Test at the Gabba. India were 252/9 when bad light forced early stumps.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Dec 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Advertisement
A screengrab of the dressing-room celebration between head coach Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli after India avoided follow-on at Gabba. (Screengrab)

Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir erupted into a thunderous celebration after India avoided follow-on against Australia on a rain-hit Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. Having started the day at 51/4, India lost captain Rohit Sharma early before Ravindra Jadeja joined hands with KL Rahul to revive the sinking ship. The duo added 67 runs before Rahul was dismissed for 84.

Jadeja, who was playing his first game on this tour, proved why India made a mistake by not playing him in the first two Tests, as the all-rounder took on the mighty Australian attack to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Advertisement

Although Jadeja fell prey to Pat Cummins' short-ball ploy for 77 off 123 balls, it was the unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 39 runs between India's last pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah that helped India avoid a potential defeat.

Also Read | Is Kohli not made for new ball? Pujara dives deep into IND batter’s struggles

The Kohli-Gambhir celebration came in the final over of the day after Akash Deep gets a thick edge off Cummins' short of length delivery as it flew to over gully to the boundary roped. Gambhir, pumped-up, exchanged high-fives with Kohli while Rohit stayed calm and smiled.

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir celebration video

India were 252/9 when bad light forced early stumps with Bumrah and Akash Deep unbeaten on 10 and 27 respectively. Akash, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, didn't stop there as he clobbered Cummins for a huge six off the next ball and thumped his chest.

Advertisement

With India avoiding follow-on, India thus potentially saved this Test match. On the fifth and final day, Australia first need to bowl India out early before putting a target on board for the Indians in the second innings. However, how much play is possible on Wednesday is still a question as there are predictions of 90% chances of rain in Brisbane.

Also Read | IND vs AUS: India avoid follow-on at Gabba; what it means for Rohit’s men?

The series is currently locked at 1-1 with India winning in Perth while Australia emerged victorious in Adelaide. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot in stake, India need to win the next two Test matches in Melbourne and Sydney to finish at least within the top two and qualify for their third consecutive WTC final.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWatch Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli’s roaring celebration after India avoid follow-on during IND vs AUS Gabba Test
First Published:17 Dec 2024, 02:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts