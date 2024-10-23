Watch: Girl takes Rohit Sharma’s autograph and tells him she’s Virat Kohli’s fan; Indian captain reacts

Rohit Sharma was making his way out of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune after an intense practice session. A fan approached him, asking for an autograph.

The fan, who seemed excited and eager, mentioned that she was extremely hungry. She asked Rohit to hurry up. The Indian captain obliged. He smiled and agreed to sign for her.

Once the autograph was done, the cricket fan made another request. She asked Rohit to tell Virat Kohli she was one of his biggest fans. Rohit, maintaining his friendly demeanour, assured her with a smile that he would pass on the message to Kohli.

Rohit wins Sanju Samson’s heart In an interview, Sanju Samson revealed that he had been told to stay ready for the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, only to be left out at the last minute. Rohit informed him of the decision just before the toss in Barbados. However, the Indian skipper still managed to win Sanju’s heart.

Samson recalled that Rohit spent about ten minutes discussing the decision with him. Later, Rohit returned, sensing that Samson was not entirely happy, and assured him that he understood how tough it was to sit out.

At that point, he won a place in my heart that will stay for a lifetime." Sanju added while saying that Rohit could have easily spent time planning for the final instead of caring to explain the decision to him.

Rishabh Pant to play 2nd Test India look to bounce back in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. The good news is Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to play the Pune Test, starting on October 24. Pant was injured in the 1st Test match. However, despite being hurt in the “car accident” knee, the wicketkeeper-batter came to bat when India were in trouble and scored 99.

"Everyone is really well. There wasn't too much bowling in the first Test. The fast bowlers are all good. Rishabh is pretty good. He was having a little bit of discomfort the other day with the movement of his knee, but fingers crossed, he'll be good to keep in the Test (in Pune)," India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said.