Watch: Harbhajan Singh slaps Sreesanth; video of infamous IPL incident out after 18 years; social media asks, ‘Why?’

In IPL 2008, the Harbhajan Singh–Sreesanth slap incident created headlines. However, no video proof was ever shown to the public. Now, 18 years later, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has revealed the unseen footage.

The video was shown on Michael Clarke’s Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

“I want to talk to you about something that I saw as a young Australian player in the IPL. Actually, I take that back. I didn't see it. I heard about it, but I never saw the vision,” says Clarke to Modi.

“Harbhajan Singh, did he slap Sreesanth on the field? I'm asking you because I'm trying to think of stages through the IPL that stand out for me. That was front-page news around the world. Yet, there was no vision of, if you didn't see it live, you don't know if it's true. Did it happen?” the former Australia captain asked Lalit Modi.

Modi confirmed the “slapgate”. He explained that his security camera had captured the incident. It did show Harbhajan delivering a backhand slap to Sreesanth.

“Game was over. It was Bhaji, and it was Sreesanth. The game was over. Cameras had shut off. One of my security cameras was on because I was walking onto the field. And, the security camera caught it,” Modi tells Clarke.

Social media reactions

Social media users reacted to the video clip. Many of them think the footage should not have been released.

“Big time for Beyond23 getting that footage, great podcast. Lalit is the man,” wrote one user.

“Can't believe Beyond23 got the clip before any Indian media,” commented another.

Another wrote, “This footage should not be have to be released. Hope Sree will be ok with it.”

“Harbhajan and Sreesanth's video shouldn't be released now. It may bring bad memories for both of them,” posted another.