Hardik Pandya did something similar to what Instagram influencer Khaby Lame is known for. He reacted similarly after claiming the wicket of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan earlier in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya was seen posing for the camera after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win. The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team did something similar to what Instagram influencer Khaby Lame is known for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik gave a similar reaction after claiming the wicket of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan earlier in the tournament. This time, he kept the World Cup trophy on the pitch and posed likewise. ““You belong to me" ~ Hardik Pandya," wrote ICC while sharing the clip.

After posing for the camera, Hardik carried the trophy on his shoulder and did the “swag walk". Then, he danced bhangra as he moved on with the trophy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens showered praises on Pandya and spoke about his tough days ahead of the World Cup tournament. Many of them claimed that they were not among the people who had trolled Pandya.

“It was fun, you have given this entertainment to whole India," wrote one user while another wrote, “And, one day the noise of abuses turns into the echo of applause."

“I never trolled him and I know mature cricket fans didn’t troll him during his tough times but anyways he deserves all the love and respect," wrote another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Those six months' After the victory, Hardik spoke about his tough six months. It was after Mumbai Indians (MI) management had taken away the captaincy from Rohit Sharma and handed it over to Hardik, which did not go well with fans.

“That time, I thought how those six months would come back. I controlled a lot. I did not cry even when I wanted to as I didn’t want to show it to people. I did not want to make those happier…those who were already happy during my difficult times. I’ll never do that," Hardik said after the victory.

“But, today, it’s the end of those six months. See the grace of God! See the kind of opportunity I got. It was the last over. It was such a situation that I could not imagine," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

