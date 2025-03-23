WATCH | Hardik Pandya shares a tight hug with MS Dhoni, admires CSK legend’s fitness ahead of IPL face-off

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has never been shy about his admiration for former India skipper MS Dhoni and that has often reflected in his behaviour on the field as well. In the latest encounter of this bromance, Hardik embranced the CSK veteran for a warm hug in Chepauk ahead of the IPL face off between the two teams.

Hardik's bromance with MS Dhoni: In a video shared on Mumbai Indians' social media handles, Hardik ropes in Dhoni for a hug and even refuses to let go as both players laugh out loud. Later on, Hardik can also be seen touching Dhoni's biceps and shoulders, perhaps complimenting the fitness of former Indian captain.

Notably, Dhoni had retired from international cricket in 2020, marking over 5 years since he has only been playing IPL. Owing to this, CSK were able to retain him as an uncapped player while splurging just ₹4 crores.

CSK vs MI rivalry heats up: The rivalry between CSK and MI will be on full display in Chepauk when the two teams square off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hardik, however, will be absent from this contest as he is serving a one-match ban for his team's slow over-rate last season.

Meanwhile, as he does every year, MS Dhoni will continue to be a key figure for CSK, not only with the bat but also with his advice to young skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Soon to turn 44, Dhoni is in the twilight of his career and it will be a big test for him to continue hitting the long ball.

Surykumar Yadav on absence of Bumrah - Hardik: MI's stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav talked about the loss of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya duirng the first match of the season, saying, “But yeah, it is difficult to fill the shoes of such amazing players. It is a part of the game and the show must go on.”

“There are boys who can take up the responsibility and are very keen to take the field tomorrow. So replacing him with someone is a difficult task. But we have guys who can take up the responsibility,” Surya added.

Netizens react to Dhoni - Hardik reunion: One user on X while reacting to the tight hug noted, “The bromance is all over!!”

“Hardik's love and admiration for Dhoni is so pure. But please don't touch his biceps. najar lag jaygi” added another user