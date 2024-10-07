WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s intimate gesture for captain Suryakumar Yadav after India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match

India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, triumphed over Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the 1st T20I. Hardik Pandya's impressive performance included 39 runs off 16 balls. Post-match, a warm embrace between Pandya and Yadav highlighted the team's camaraderie.

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Hardik Pandya grabs Suryakumar Yadav's face after India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I.
Hardik Pandya grabs Suryakumar Yadav’s face after India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I.(BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav led India cruised to a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I in Gwalior on Sunday. While Indian bowlers Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were the main architects of the victory, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also showed his class with both bat and ball in the match.

Hardik took 1 wicket for 26 runs in his 4 overs, but it was his batting that really earned him plaudits. The 30-year-old scored a 16-ball 39 at a strike rate of 243.75 with 5 boundaries and 2 sixes. Hardik also finished the innings with a six as the entire team took to the field to celebrate their first win of the series.

But when captain Suryakumar Yadav approached Pandya to congratulate him on an incredible innings, Pandya held Surya's face in his hands before embracing his skipper for a warm hug. The moment was captured on camera and shared by the BCCI on their official X handle.

Notably, Hardik Pandya captained the Indian T20 side in Rohit Sharma's absence after the T20 World Cup 2022. He was made Rohit's deputy in the 20-over World Cup this year, but after Rohit's retirement, Pandya was not considered for the captaincy and instead Surya was appointed as the captain of a new age Indian team.

'We backed our skills': Surya on victory over Bangladesh

Speaking after the match, Surya said, "We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in our team meetings, it worked out. The way the guys showed character playing on a new ground and the way we batted, it was great. It's a good headache to have when you are on the field on whom to bowl. Every time you have an extra option, it's a good thing. You learn something new every new game. There are always a few areas to improve on, we will sit down and talk about it in the next game,"

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWATCH: Hardik Pandya’s intimate gesture for captain Suryakumar Yadav after India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.