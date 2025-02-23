Watch: IIT Baba predicts India’s defeat to Pakistan in Dubai Champions Trophy – ’India won’t win this time’

Cricket fans worldwide are excited as India and Pakistan prepare for a high-stakes face-off in Dubai today, February 23, at the Champions Trophy. This crucial group stage match promises a thrilling spectacle, where Pakistan faces immense pressure to win. Adding fuel to the fire, Maha Kumbh fame IIT Baba, also known as Abhay Singh, has made a bold prediction, claiming Pakistan will emerge victorious. He has even challenged top Indian players, including Virat Kohli, asserting that his prediction remains unwavering, potentially causing concern among Indian fans.

While speaking about the upcoming India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game, Baba said, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi. Jo Jo hain, Virat Kohli…sabko bol do ki aaj jitke dikhaye. Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho."

Sabko bol do ki aaj jitke dikhaye: Watch IIT Baba viral video on India vs Pakistan match today

Abhay Singh, now known as IITian Baba, has garnered significant attention online after his interview at Mahakumbh 2025 went viral on social media. Born in Haryana, Abhay Singh started teaching at a coaching centre to earn money and pursue his passion for photography. Later, he decided to become a monk.

After a dominant victory over Bangladesh earlier this week in Dubai, India will look to secure their semifinal spot when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A match at the same venue on Sunday. However, ahead of this highly anticipated clash at the Dubai International Stadium, former India cricketer Atul Wassan made a surprising statement, backing Pakistan to win.

Wassan caught everyone off guard by expressing his desire for Pakistan to win the match. He said, "I want Pakistan to win because it will make things more exciting, tournament-wise. If you don’t let Pakistan win, what’s the point? If Pakistan wins, it becomes a real contest. There should be a fair fight," he told ANI.

India squad for Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

