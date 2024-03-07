Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is playing his 100th Test match for India at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. The 37-year-old also recently broke Anil Kumble's record by becoming the fastest Indian bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashwin was joined by his wife Prithi and his daughters for the momentous occasion, where he addressed all the Indian players and presented the debut cap to Devdutt Paddikal. Ashwin also received a special memento in the form of a 100th Test cap from India coach Rahul Dravid in front of the team and his family. The veteran spinner was also given a guard of honour on his way to the field for the start of the 5th Test against England.

Ashwin becomes 14th player to play 100 Test matches for India: Ashwin has joined the prestigious list of players who have played 100 Tests or more for India. The list includes Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The off-spinner made his India debut against the West Indies in 2011 and has been a mainstay of the Indian bowling attack ever since. Ashwin has taken 507 wickets in 99 Tests at a strike rate of 53.9 and an average of 26.5.

Ashwin will have a chance to join the ranks of veterans like Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralidharan by taking a fifer in his 100th Test match. Notably, Ashwin had taken his first five-wicket haul against West Indies in his debut match and it would be a tremendous feat if he could take another fifer in his 100th Test match.

Sachin says it's a historic day in Dharamshala: Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin, England's Jonny Bairstow is also playing his 100th Test match for England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar while praising the achievements of both the players in a post on X said, “It's a historic day in Dharamsala as @ashwinravi99 and @jbairstow21 don the international whites for the 100th time. An incredible achievement that speaks volumes about their passion and perseverance for red-ball cricket. I wish them both a fantastic game ahead!"

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!