Watch: Indian players line up for a guard of honour tribute as Alyssa Healy plays her final ODI match

Indian women's team showed a lighter side of the game as they gave a guard of honour to Aussie batter Alyssa Healy, who is playing her last international ODI match in Hobart. Healy, who was walking out to bat, was suddenly greeted by all the Indian players clapping for her as she entered the stadium.

Healy shook hands with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as she walked across the stadium towards the pitch to prepare for the first ball of the match.

Notably, Healy had recently announced her decision to retire from all forms of the game. She had announced her decision to quit international cricket during the Willow Talk podcast, where she said, "It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia. I still love playing for my country, but I feel the competitive edge that's driven me for so long isn't quite the same anymore. The timing feels right. I won't be going to the T20 World Cup this year and, given the limited preparation time the team has, I won't be part of the T20s against India."

“But I'm excited to finish my career by captaining the ODI and Test sides at home in one of the biggest series on our calendar. I'll genuinely miss my teammates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia. Representing my country has been an incredible honour and I'm grateful for one last series in the green and gold,” Healy added.

The 35-year-old has been leading Australia since the retirement of Meg Lanning in 2023. Healy's crowning achievement was the Ashes whitewash against England (16-0). She also led Australia to the semi-final of the ODI World Cup last year, where the team lost to India.

Healy signs off in style in her final ODI: After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first in Hobart. Healy, the former Aussie skipper, opened the innings alongside Phoebe Litchfield. While her opening partner could not stay long at the crease, Healy ended her career on a positive note as she put on a score of 158 runs (off 98 balls) in her final appearance. Healy's blockbuster innings included 27 boundaries and two sixes and saw the Aussies reach a humongous score of 409 for 7 wickets.