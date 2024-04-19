WATCH | Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma clash over field placements, MI bowler caught in the crossfire
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have had their fair share of disagreements over fielding placements this IPL season. However, in the recent match between MI and PBKS, pacer Akash Madhwal was caught in the crossfire, but eventually backed the Indian captain's fielding choice.
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have had their fair share of disagreements over fielding positions this IPL season. In the early stages of the tournament, a video of Hardik instructing the senior pro to field near the boundary went viral on social media. In the ensuing matches, a similar video of Rohit instructing the MI skipper to field near the boundary line also surfaced.