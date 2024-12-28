Watch: Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Manjrekar fight on camera over Virat Kohli’s role in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s run-out

Amid the applauds youngsters Nitish Reddy, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar are receiving after their great composure over the Australian bowlers at the ongoing Boxing Day Test in the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a heated argument in the post-match show between former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan has gained some attention.

On DAY 3, both the former cricketers were discussing the minutes over Yashasvi Jaiswal's runout with Star Sports' commentator Jatin Sapru.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli denied Yashasvi's call for a run from the other end; by then, it was too late for the youngster to return to this spot, and he was run out by Alex Carey.

At that time, India were sailing on 153/2, as the partnership between Jaiswal and Kohli going smoothly at 102 runs. But the ship went for a high tide after Yashasvi's runout and India lost three wickets for six runs.

Both Pathan and Manjrekar expressed their point on whether Virat Kohli could have been more active in preventing it. But soon, the discussion turned intense, and things escalated, reported Hindustan Times.

Here's the video:

Here's what happened and who said what: Manjrekar: "At the other end was Virat Kohli and we tend to think a little more from his side. It was a schoolboy error from Kohli to look behind and decide that there was no run. The call is not for the non-striker to make. It always belongs to the batter who has played the ball. If Jaiswal had made a bad call then he would have suffered because Cummins would have gone for the non-striker end. But since Kohli said no, Yashasvi had no chance. This is what my take on the matter is."

Pathan: "There is another truth of cricket that if the ball is played at point, the non-striker is the one to make a call. And the stiker is at full liberty to turn it down. He can also say no sometimes."

Manjrekar: "But Irfan, here you are talking about point…"

But after this none of the former cricketers were ready to listen to each other.

Irritated with Pathan, Manjrekar said, "Fine, you only speak then. If you don't want to listen, there isn't much left here. I think the time has come for a new coaching manual to be released, which will have Irfan Pathan's version of running between the wicket."

Ind Vs Aus, 4th Test, Day 4: On DAY 4, India decreased the runs gap by just 116, thanks to unbeaten Nitish Reddy (105) and Washington Sundar (50). Currently, India are at 358/9 in 116 overs.