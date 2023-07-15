Watch: Ishan Kishan gets angry reaction from Rohit Sharma during India vs West Indies match1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Rohit Sharma called back Ishan Kishan and Ravnidra Jadeja after slow progress. India declared at 421/5, leading by 271 runs.
The first Test match between India and West Indies provided memorable moments as debutants Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Alick Athanaze showcased their talents on the cricketing stage. However, it was India who emerged as the dominant force, clinching victory at Windsor Park in Dominica.
Rohit's reaction suggested a potential declaration after Kohli's dismissal for 76 runs. Kishan was possibly tasked with scoring quick runs, but he took 20 balls to get off the mark. Displeased with the slow progress, Rohit promptly called Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja (37*) back to the pavilion. India declared their innings at 421/5, holding a substantial lead of 271 runs.
In Pics: India vs West Indies first Test Day 3 highlights
The decision to declare early could be attributed to the nature of the pitch. Although it offered turns, its slow nature allowed batters to adjust if they showed patience. Recognising that spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja might require more time to bowl out West Indies in the second innings, Rohit timed the declaration just before Tea.
Ashwin's masterful display on the turning pitch was the highlight of India's bowling attack. He claimed 7-71 in the second innings, concluding the match with impressive figures of 12-131. West Indies struggled to counter India's spinners and were eventually dismissed for 130 runs in under 51 overs, following their first innings total of 150.