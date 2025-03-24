Ishan Kishan lit up the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday when he smashed a scintillating 106 off 47 deliveries to steal the match from Rajasthan Royals. After his knock on Sunday, Kishan was honoured at the team hotel when Sunrisers Hyderabad asked him to cut the victory cake.

In the video posted on Sunrisers Hyderabad's official social media handle, Kishan can be seen cutting the cake as the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff and players cheer him on.

Notably, Kishan's maiden century for SRH had earlier also resulted in him being adjudged the man of the match for the RR clash. The left-hander was previously a key player for Mumbai Indians but was snapped up by SRH in this year's IPL mega-auctions.

Netizens react to Kishan cutting the cake: Reacting to the SRH video one user on X replied, “Kavya Maran started with a blank slate, built a team, and now they’re not just playing—they’re conquering.”

“Ishan kishan was brilliant today , he deserves it.” added another user.

Hinting at the possibility of Kishan's aggressive style of play to take over against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - two of the most successful IPL franchises - a user added, “just wanna see you hit yello n blue !!! Let last season form continues ...”

Ishan Kishan show against Rajasthan Royals: The left-handed batsman was at his best when he scored a century against Rajasthan Royals in their first match of the season on Sunday.

Coming to bat at number 3, Kishan smashed the ball around the park and gave SRH the momentum. The batsman stayed on till the end of SRH's innings, helping the team to the second highest total in IPL history of 286 runs.

In his IPL career before the match, Kishan played 105 matches, and his highest score was 99 runs, which he scored in the 2020 season of the league.

India cap loading for Ishan Kishan? Speaking to news agency ANI, Kishan's childhood coach Uttam Mazumdar talked about the possibility of an Indian call up for the left hander after the fireworks against Rajasthan Royals.

"This innings could open the doors back to the Indian team. My blessings are with him and he should keep playing this way. There are so many series coming, such as Asia Cup and T20 World Cup (in 2026), I think the way he plays and his world record (of fastest double century in ODIs) will never be forgotten. He did well in the domestic season, scored centuries and in the intra-squad practice matches before this IPL, he scored three fifties. This knock will give him a lot of confidence," Mazumdar told ANI.