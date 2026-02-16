Watch: Ishan Kishan's old interview goes viral after match-winning knock vs Pakistan in 2026 T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan stole the show during India's 2026 T20 World Cup group-stage match against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. The Jharkhand cricketer amassed 77 runs from just 40 deliveries, helping India post 175/7 on the board.

During his knock, he broke several records, helping him scale new heights in the shortest format. This was his second 50-plus total in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and his fifth 50-plus score in his last seven T20I innings.

Following his knock, an old interview of the 27-year-old talking about one of his knocks against Pakistan has gone viral. During the interview, Kishan was talking about his knock of 82 runs from 81 balls against Pakistan in a group stage match of the 2023 Asia Cup.

He had walked out to bat with India's score reading 48/3, and were further restricted to 66/4. Kishan then forged a 138-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket.

What Ishan Kishan had said during the interview:

"Nahi, but mera dekho na aise mai ye Pakistan, mera andar se bahut jyada motivation hota hai. It's, sometimes I feel for us, also it's not always about cricket ki jaana hai, run karna hai, nahi yaar, us samay kisi kisi team ko hota hai yaar, ya to maslaao, ya to maslo.

“Mai utna good boy nahi ho sakta hun. Ab jisko jo lage aata hi hai to mujhe gussa, ki bhai dena hi hai chahe to jo hojaega, aur wait karte hain, ki koi muh toh agle khole, Kaha niklega apne andar ka vo, areh bhai khoon mein bihar hai," Kishan had said.

The above quote translates to the following: "No, but look at me—when it’s Pakistan, I get so much motivation from within. Sometimes I feel that for us, it’s not always just about cricket—like just going out there and scoring runs. No, man. At that moment, against certain teams, it’s like: either you crush them, or you get crushed.

"I can’t be that much of a 'good boy.' Now, people can think what they want, but I do get angry—like, I have to give it back to them no matter what happens. And we actually wait for someone to open their mouth first! Where else will that inner fire come out? Brother, I have Bihar in my blood."

Coming back to the match, Pakistan failed to chase down 176 against India. The Men in Green, led by Salman Ali Agha, were dismissed for 114 runs in 18 overs, with Usman Khan top-scoring with 44 runs.