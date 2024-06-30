Watch Jasprit Bumrah share sweet moment with wife Sanjana Ganesan, son after T20 World Cup 2024 win
Heartwarming moment captured as Bumrah celebrates T20 World Cup victory with his wife and son at Kensington Oval, Barbados.
As India won the T20 World Cup 2024, it was something else that stole the hearts on the internet. It was an adorable video of the Player of the Tournament, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah with a beaming smile as he greeted his wife Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angad at the Kensington Oval ground in Barbados.