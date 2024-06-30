Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Watch Jasprit Bumrah share sweet moment with wife Sanjana Ganesan, son after T20 World Cup 2024 win

Watch Jasprit Bumrah share sweet moment with wife Sanjana Ganesan, son after T20 World Cup 2024 win

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Heartwarming moment captured as Bumrah celebrates T20 World Cup victory with his wife and son at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Jasprit Bumrah poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

As India won the T20 World Cup 2024, it was something else that stole the hearts on the internet. It was an adorable video of the Player of the Tournament, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah with a beaming smile as he greeted his wife Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angad at the Kensington Oval ground in Barbados.

In the video shared by ICC's official Instagram handle, the Bumrah family was seen sharing a sweet moment on the pitch.

The pacer, holding his son in his arms, was greeting people at the ground, accompanied by Sanjana Ganesan in the video. The family then posed for a picture together.

Watch:

In the post-match interview, Jasprit Bumrah, who was seen weeping after the win, said he is someone who usually tries to keep his emotions in check and get the job done. "But today I do not have many words; I do not usually cry after a game, but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble, but we are really over the moon to win at that stage."

Sharing that his family is present at the Kensington Oval, Bumrah said the Indian team came close last World Cup, but this time, they got the job done.

"There is no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this. It just felt good. I tried to keep myself in a bubble and tried not to think too far ahead."

The pacer said emotions can take over during matches like last nights, and they also were taking over, "but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout."

"I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up and it would reverse a bit, thought which would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it," he added.

Bumrah took wickets in the T20 World Cup final, and was awarded the 'player of the series' after he picked up a total of 15 wickets during the tournament.

His economy in the T20 World Cup 2024 was 4.17, which is the best in T20 World Cup tournaments.

